Meghan Markle kept distance with Kate & kids at Queen funeral

Meghan Markle kept distance with Kate & kids at Queen funeral.

Meghan’s body language doesn’t hint to her bond with the Queen Consort, Kate, and the children.

The Suits alum might be giving them space.

Advertisement

An expert analyzed Meghan Markle’s body language at Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II and offered their opinion on why the Meghan Markle chose to stand “slightly distant.”

Blanca Cobb reportedly claimed, “Meghan’s body language doesn’t hint to her bond with the Queen Consort, Kate, and the children,” in an article.

However, the analyst pointed out that “standing behind the Queen Consort and behind Kate and the kids implies a probable emotional estrangement.”

To say their final goodbyes to the deceased monarch, the royal family gathered at St. George Chapel in Windsor.

The author of Methods of the Masters observed, in response to the moving event, “funerals bring out contemplation, reflection, and prayer for those who pray.”

The Suits alum might be giving them “space,” Cobb continued.

Advertisement

Or maybe she needed some quiet time to think and reflect, the expert suggested. “It’s possible that she stood back if she thinks their connection is strained.

When you don’t feel emotionally connected to someone, you often keep your distance physically.

Also Read Meghan Markle the only royal to cry at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Meghan Markle the only royal to cry at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral....