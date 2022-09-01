Meghan Markle looks forward to the reunion of Charles and Harry

Meghan Markle is hoping for a royal reunion between Princes Harry and Charles.

Meghan Markle’s interview with The Cut appeared to suggest that Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ relationship was broken.

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has clarified that she is hoping for a royal reunion between Princes Harry and Charles, not the other way around.

Following the publication of Meghan Markle’s latest interview with The Cut, which seemed to suggest that Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ relationship was broken, a spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has clarified that Meghan Markle is hoping for a royal reunion between Princes Harry and Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex pondered on how the couple’s personal lives had been negatively damaged by the nasty tabloid press and left them both with troubled connections with their fathers while being questioned about her break with her own father.

An Archewell representative claims that Meghan’s comments in the interview with The New York Times magazine supplement were misunderstood.

It was reported that she said: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,'” but she actually meant that her husband had pointed out that her relationship with Thomas Markle had soured, not Harry’s connection with Prince Charles.

In the subsequent sentence, she continued by expressing her wish that her husband and her father-in-relationship law’s wouldn’t have the same setback. She answered, “It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision”.

