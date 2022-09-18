Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eyeing ‘mega deals’ after Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly in line to receive “eye-watering sums”.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made the assertion on his YouTube programme.

He cited information provided by a reliable source that suggested the pair may be involved in “mega deals”.

Advertisement

Following Queen Elizabeth’s vigils, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly in line to receive “huge bargains” and “eye-watering sums.”

This assertion was made by royal commentator Neil Sean on his YouTube programme Daily News Headline.

He started by discussing information provided by a reliable source that suggested the pair may be involved in “mega deals.”

“According to a very good source, it’s very difficult to turn down the eye-watering sums that are offered.” he said in his opening statement.

“Right now, of course, they’re saying no. But in the future, can you imagine sort of a hound – however sweet they may look – doing any sort of advertising deal with a distant relation to our British monarchy is worth lots and lots of money.”

“So, more importantly, while they may have turned their nose up or stopped wagging their tail at this particular deal, sometime in the future when they look exactly what’s on their table.”

Advertisement

“And trust me, there’s a lot of deals already. And I’m talking serious mega deals then perhaps Harry and Meghan may turn the other paw and decide it’s time to sign on the dotted for Mamma Mia.”

“If you’ve got a dog – a celebrity dog – and you’ve got that association, of course, they can be offered all sorts of things, you know, dog food deals starring in ads, home rescue videos. All very nice and noble and everything like that.”

“And I’m not suggesting from one moment that Harry ad Meghan decided to take on this rescue dog for these reasons. It’s not their fault in this particular instance because people advertisers think: ‘wow, a lot of money there as you can imagine.’”

“Now, would Harry and Meghan really want to get involved in this sort of thing?” he questioned before concluding.

Also Read Meghan Markle should finally give up insulting the Royal family Meghan appears to have changed her mind about the Royal Family after...