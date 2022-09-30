Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to ditch King Charles coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would probably decline an invitation to King Charles’ coronation.

They would be seated in the cheap seats along with Beatrice and Eugenie at the coronation instead.

Meghan and Harry would still be invited to King Charles’ coronation in the spring of 2023.

If King Charles invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation next year, they would probably decline.

According to a royal insider, Meghan and Harry would still be invited to King Charles’ coronation in the spring of 2023 despite their choice to resign as senior royals.

Royal experts, however, think that the royal couple might turn down the offer with a good explanation in order to prevent embarrassment.

According to the same story, King Charles would allegedly provide Harry and Markle discounted seating since he does not want them to receive any attention.

“Harry and Meghan will get an invite to the coronation, but they will be firmly seated in the cheap seats along with Beatrice and Eugenie, as they were at the funeral. That will be it. Charles will be ruthless when it comes to protecting the Crown, and that means keeping Harry and Meghan as far from the center of gravity as possible,” the insider predicted.

