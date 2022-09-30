Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to ditch King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to ditch King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to ditch King Charles coronation

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to ditch King Charles coronation

King Charles can strip Prince Harry, Meghan’s titles in a second

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would probably decline an invitation to King Charles’ coronation.
  • They would be seated in the cheap seats along with Beatrice and Eugenie at the coronation instead.
  • Meghan and Harry would still be invited to King Charles’ coronation in the spring of 2023.
Advertisement

If King Charles invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation next year, they would probably decline.

According to a royal insider, Meghan and Harry would still be invited to King Charles’ coronation in the spring of 2023 despite their choice to resign as senior royals.

Royal experts, however, think that the royal couple might turn down the offer with a good explanation in order to prevent embarrassment.

According to the same story, King Charles would allegedly provide Harry and Markle discounted seating since he does not want them to receive any attention.

“Harry and Meghan will get an invite to the coronation, but they will be firmly seated in the cheap seats along with Beatrice and Eugenie, as they were at the funeral. That will be it. Charles will be ruthless when it comes to protecting the Crown, and that means keeping Harry and Meghan as far from the center of gravity as possible,” the insider predicted.

Also Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle must concerned about ‘demotion’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle must concerned about ‘demotion’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographies have been placed at the bottom...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle, Harry decided to quit on Queen's directions
Meghan Markle, Harry decided to quit on Queen's directions
Kenya Moore says she has the 'world's longest divorce'
Kenya Moore says she has the 'world's longest divorce'
Star Trek legend William Shatner does not know what
Star Trek legend William Shatner does not know what "slowing down" means
King Charles III ''controversial coronation
King Charles III ''controversial coronation" to start a debate
Reveals Georgia will Be in a 'Whirlwind of Emotion' in Ginny & Georgia season 2
Reveals Georgia will Be in a 'Whirlwind of Emotion' in Ginny & Georgia season 2
Meghan Markle, Harry's docuseries failed to achieve target
Meghan Markle, Harry's docuseries failed to achieve target
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story