Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive first shock from King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been relegated to the absolute bottom of the official royal website, which is being seen as a slight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who resigned from their positions as senior royals in 2020, have been downgraded and are now listed below disgraced Prince Andrew under the “Royal Family” category.

Visitors to the website can read more about each member of the extended family under the “The Royal Family” link. The page was modified to reflect King Charles III’s reign in Britain when Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

Charles is followed by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and William and Kate Middleton.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex, also known as Edward and Sophie, are listed next rather than the Duke of Sussex, who precedes his elder brother and his wife.

The only royal who is inferior to Archie and Lilibet’s parents is the Duke of York.

The youngest child of the late Queen, Edward, is not even immediately entitled to the throne.

Prince George, his oldest son, is next in line to succeed William, then Princess Charlotte, his daughter, and Prince Louis, his youngest child. After Louis, Harry would receive the kingdom’s keys.

