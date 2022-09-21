Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in shock?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in shock?

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in shock?

Meghan Markle’s tears at Queen’s funeral sparks debate

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the royal family in mourning for an additional week.
  • The senior royal couple attended Queen Elizabeth’s burial in the UK.
  • King Charles and his family will continue to be in mourning until after the funeral is over.
Advertisement

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle joined the royal family in mourning for an additional week, appearing to honour King Charles and other family members in the process.

Charles, 73, and his family will continue to be in mourning for another seven days despite the Queen was laid to rest on Monday.

Since they haven’t yet been back to the US to reconnect with their kids Archie and Lilibet, Meghan and Harry also appear to have joined the royal family.

They reportedly won’t go back to California until the royal family’s period of sorrow is over.

Their website, which now displays their tribute to Queen on its home page, has likewise not been updated.

The senior royal couple, who moved to California after stepping down in 2020, attended Queen Elizabeth’s burial in the UK.

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle spotted with a baby bump
Meghan Markle spotted with a baby bump

There were times of unadulterated feeling amidst the formality and meticulous choreography....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story