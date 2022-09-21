Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in shock?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the royal family in mourning for an additional week.

The senior royal couple attended Queen Elizabeth’s burial in the UK.

King Charles and his family will continue to be in mourning until after the funeral is over.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle joined the royal family in mourning for an additional week, appearing to honour King Charles and other family members in the process.

Charles, 73, and his family will continue to be in mourning for another seven days despite the Queen was laid to rest on Monday.

Since they haven’t yet been back to the US to reconnect with their kids Archie and Lilibet, Meghan and Harry also appear to have joined the royal family.

They reportedly won’t go back to California until the royal family’s period of sorrow is over.

Their website, which now displays their tribute to Queen on its home page, has likewise not been updated.

The senior royal couple, who moved to California after stepping down in 2020, attended Queen Elizabeth’s burial in the UK.

