Meghan Markle screamed at staff for ‘letting her down’

One of the royal service members was scolded angrily by Meghan Markle for “letting her down”.

Meghan has already been charged for intimidating employees.

The Queen ordered an investigation into the situation following 2020, and by the beginning of 2022, a definitive report had been compiled.

One of the royal service members was scolded angrily by Meghan Markle for “letting her down.” Meghan reportedly called a worker ‘every 10 minutes’ after she wed Prince Harry in 2018 to check on a situation about which she was gravely concerned.

Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown author Valentine Low writes: “Every 10 minutes I had to go outside to be screamed at by her [Meghan] and Harry.”

“It was ‘I can’t believe you’ve done this. You’ve let me down. What were you thinking?'”.

During her tenure in the UK, Meghan has already been charged for intimidating employees. The Queen ordered an investigation into the situation following 2020, and by the beginning of 2022, a definitive report with conclusions that are not generally known to the public had been compiled.

