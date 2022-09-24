Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle screamed at staff for ‘letting her down’

Meghan Markle screamed at staff for ‘letting her down’

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle screamed at staff for ‘letting her down’

Meghan Markle screamed at staff for ‘letting her down’

Advertisement
  • One of the royal service members was scolded angrily by Meghan Markle for “letting her down”.
  • Meghan has already been charged for intimidating employees.
  • The Queen ordered an investigation into the situation following 2020, and by the beginning of 2022, a definitive report had been compiled.
Advertisement

One of the royal service members was scolded angrily by Meghan Markle for “letting her down.” Meghan reportedly called a worker ‘every 10 minutes’ after she wed Prince Harry in 2018 to check on a situation about which she was gravely concerned.

Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown author Valentine Low writes: “Every 10 minutes I had to go outside to be screamed at by her [Meghan] and Harry.”

“It was ‘I can’t believe you’ve done this. You’ve let me down. What were you thinking?'”.

During her tenure in the UK, Meghan has already been charged for intimidating employees. The Queen ordered an investigation into the situation following 2020, and by the beginning of 2022, a definitive report with conclusions that are not generally known to the public had been compiled.

Also Read

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘broke the ice’ during Queen’s funeral
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘broke the ice’ during Queen’s funeral

Kate and Meghan were "being cordial towards each other" before Queen Elizabeth's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story