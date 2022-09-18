Meghan Markle should finally give up insulting the Royal family

Meghan appears to have changed her mind about the Royal Family after seeing their respect around the world.

She should exercise caution when making accusations in the future.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s stay in the UK is yet unknown, but once they do, the monumental events of the previous week will continue to complicate their life.

Meghan Markle appears to have changed her mind about the Royal Family after seeing how well-liked they were at the Queen's burial.

Harry’s wife should exercise caution when making accusations in the future after previously calling some members of the royal family names.

The Duchess of Sussex, who retired from senior working royal duties in 2020 along with her husband Prince Harry, made accusations against the royal family in a candid interview with American TV personality Oprah Winfrey. She has since continued to talk about her tense relationship with the family in recent interviews and podcasts.

Meghan has finally realised how much people adore and respect the late Queen and her family and that they won’t support or favour those who defame them in order to achieve fame.

Since the Queen's passing, the Duchess has already cancelled her podcast. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's stay in the UK is yet unknown, but once they do, the monumental events of the previous week will continue to complicate their life.

As she paid tribute to her mother-in-law, Lilibet and Archie’s mother had a gloomy expression. Throughout the time of grieving, she was often seen with her head in her hands. Meghan wore the earrings the Queen gave her on Wednesday when she made a visit at Westminster Hall.

Meghan appears to be changing her mind about the royal family after learning of the respect they enjoy around the world. The Duchess would also be appreciative that she refrained from outright criticising the Queen in her high-profile chats and interviews.

