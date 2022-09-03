Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have drawn criticism and have been told to “stick to saving chicken” and “keep out of politics.”

This is in reference to Prince Harry’s infamously hollow UN speech.

The clapback itself was written by a former window fitter and made fun of the couple’s political aspirations while making reference to infant Archie’s love of poultry.

He claimed, “The Sussexes need to stick to rescue chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”

Even Meghan Markle’s half-brother mocked Prince Harry over his UN speech in an interview with GB News’ Dan Wootton.

During the course of the conversation he claimed, “You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point.”