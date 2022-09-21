Meghan Markle spotted with a baby bump

There were times of unadulterated feeling amidst the formality and meticulous choreography.

An emotional King Charles fought back tears while other royal family members’ features wore the scars of loss.

Several critics and royal admirers began speculating about the Meghan Markle’s pregnancy after seeing her image.

On Monday, following a day in which Britain and the rest of the world bid a tearful farewell to the country’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband.

There were times of unadulterated feeling amidst the formality and meticulous choreography. Late in the day, an emotional King Charles fought back tears while other royal family members’ features wore the scars of loss.

Some royal critics continued to be fixated on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the British people lamented the passing of their beloved queen.

