Meghan Markle targets Royal family in her speech once again

Meghan spoke at the One Young World meeting in London on Monday.

Made a subtle dig at Prince Harry by saying he had been an integral part of her life.

The Duchess of Sussex extolled the virtues of her husband.

During her speech at the One Young World meeting on Monday in Bridgewater Hall, Meghan Markle reportedly made a subtle jab when she said, “I am thrilled my husband is able to join me this time.”

In her speech, the Duchess of Sussex extolled the virtues of her husband, remarking that “to meet again here on UK soil with him by my side makes it all feel full circle.”

‘I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this organisation and all that it provides as well as accomplishes,’ said Meghan in her keynote speech.

She added: ‘The One Young World has been an integral part of my life’ for so many years before she met Prince Harry.

Meghan continued: ‘To meet again here, on UK soil, with him by my side makes it all feel full circle.’

In her speech, Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, also inspired the young girls and gave them hope for a bright future. However, the Duchess, who maintains her royal title despite leaving her position as a senior working member of the Firm, seemed hesitant to mention any of the royal family’s initiatives or efforts in this area.

