Meghan Markle the only royal to cry at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

A former cast member of The Suit may be spotted wiping away a tear at Monday’s poignant ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Image sparked controversy online as fans posted images of other royal family members sobbing.

Duchess’s supporters have created a raging controversy on social media as with their assertions that Meghan Markle was the only member of the royal family to cry at the Queen’s funeral.

The image was uploaded to Twitter by a user who wrote: “Meghan being the only one who sobbed for the Queen…. essentially sums everything up.

According to the reports, the image sparked controversy online as fans posted images of other royal family members sobbing.

In addition to Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince Edward, and Sophie, the Duchess of Wessex, we saw King Charles’ eyes welling up with emotions.

An additional tweeter, though, wrote: “I can assume Meg and Harry have been very upset that one of the only individuals in that entire family that was decent to them is gone.”

