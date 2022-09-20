Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle the only royal to cry at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Meghan Markle the only royal to cry at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle the only royal to cry at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Meghan Markle’s tears at Queen’s funeral sparks debate

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle the only royal to cry at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
  • A former cast member of The Suit may be spotted wiping away a tear at Monday’s poignant ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
  • Image sparked controversy online as fans posted images of other royal family members sobbing.
Advertisement

Duchess’s supporters have created a raging controversy on social media as with their assertions that Meghan Markle was the only member of the royal family to cry at the Queen’s funeral.

A former cast member of The Suit may be spotted wiping away a tear at Monday’s poignant ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The image was uploaded to Twitter by a user who wrote: “Meghan being the only one who sobbed for the Queen…. essentially sums everything up.

According to the reports, the image sparked controversy online as fans posted images of other royal family members sobbing.
In addition to Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince Edward, and Sophie, the Duchess of Wessex, we saw King Charles’ eyes welling up with emotions.

An additional tweeter, though, wrote: “I can assume Meg and Harry have been very upset that one of the only individuals in that entire family that was decent to them is gone.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle expecting again? Twitter spots baby bump at funeral
Meghan Markle expecting again? Twitter spots baby bump at funeral

Meghan Markle's attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral fueled massive pregnancy rumors....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story