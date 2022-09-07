Advertisement
Meghan Markle under criticism after new episode of Archetype

  • Meghan Markle calls herself a “latch-key kid” in her new podcast.
  • The message was observed being shared by a number of royal accounts and experts.
  • An unsupervised or unoccupied home is what the user described as a latchkey home for children after school.
The third episode of Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast has been made available. As soon as the latest Archetype episode aired, internet abuse of the former American actress began from royal admirers, authorities, and critics.

I “Meghan Markle calls herself a “latch-key kid” in her new podcast with Mindy Kaling.” according to one of the commenters.

An unsupervised or unoccupied home is what the user described as a latchkey home for children after school.

“How’s that for throwing your parents under the bus .”

On social media websites, the message was observed being shared by a number of royal accounts and experts.

