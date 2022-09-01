Advertisement
Meghan Markle under fire after Archetype podcast release

  • Meghan Markle’s interview with the Archetype podcast “blew up in her face”.
  • A cast member pulled her aside and said, “When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the street the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison”.
  • The Duchess was also accused by him of “throwing racism in the air” during the interview.
Meghan Markle has come under fire after the Archetype podcast “blew up in her face” as a result of Meghan’s admission on Archewell about South Africa and how a cast member “pulled her aside” and said, “When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the street the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.”

The Duchess herself made a comment in this interview with The Cut, asking, “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” regarding discoveries of the use of the N-word.

The Duchess was also accused by him of “throwing racism in the air” during the interview. He also said, “This nonsense that we’ve been unwelcoming and racist, I think, is grotesque and sinister.”

“A horrendous allegation of the most serious nature, you can’t just drop those kinds of things and not back it up.”

