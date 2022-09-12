Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle under fire for comments on Mandela comparison

Meghan Markle under fire for comments on Mandela comparison

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle under fire for comments on Mandela comparison

Meghan Markle under fire for comments on Mandela comparison

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle has drawn criticism for her “comparisons” to Nelson Mandela.
  • This charge was made by the hosts of the Royally Us podcast.
  • The hosts called Meghan’s assertions “baffling” and “awkward,” Ms. Garibaldi felt bad for her.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle has drawn criticism for her remarks regarding her “comparisons” to Nelson Mandela. This charge was made by the hosts of the Royally Us podcast, Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross.

Initially calling Meghan’s assertions “baffling” and “awkward,” Ms. Garibaldi was described as stating, “This is so cringe-worthy. I don’t know, I just feel bad in every direction. That’s such an outlandish claim for her to make.”

Regarding Meghan’s analogies to Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, this assertion has been made.

“The only South African cast member is like ‘I didn’t say that’, so somewhere she, you know, recollections may vary,” she added.

“This is another example, you know, no one is guiding Meghan and saying we should fact check this, or are you sure you want to say this.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle, Kate ignore each other at tributes for Queen
Meghan Markle, Kate ignore each other at tributes for Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story