Meghan Markle under fire for comments on Mandela comparison

Meghan Markle has drawn criticism for her remarks regarding her “comparisons” to Nelson Mandela. This charge was made by the hosts of the Royally Us podcast, Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross.

Initially calling Meghan’s assertions “baffling” and “awkward,” Ms. Garibaldi was described as stating, “This is so cringe-worthy. I don’t know, I just feel bad in every direction. That’s such an outlandish claim for her to make.”

Regarding Meghan’s analogies to Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, this assertion has been made.

“The only South African cast member is like ‘I didn’t say that’, so somewhere she, you know, recollections may vary,” she added.

“This is another example, you know, no one is guiding Meghan and saying we should fact check this, or are you sure you want to say this.”

