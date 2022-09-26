Meghan Markle under fire for ‘destroying’ Palace servants

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle allegedly tried to ‘destroy’ her aides with ‘intense screaming scenes,’ according to new book.
  • Insider claims that a young female employee felt “criticized” and hurt.
  • Meghan reportedly screamed at Samantha Cohen, the royal’s personal secretary.
For allegedly trying to ‘destroy’ her royal aides with ‘intense screaming scenes,’ Meghan Markle has drawn criticism.

This information was provided by Valentine Low, author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

The book’s conclusions claim that an insider explained Meghan Markle’s “screaming” behavior with her courtiers.

“There were a lot of broken people. Young women were broken by their behaviour,” the insider was cited as saying by the source.

A significant episode that left a young female employee feeling “criticized” and hurt was also described in length by Mr. Low.

“Don’t worry. If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you,” the source recalled while weighing in on the alleged conversation between Markle and the Palace worker.

“She’s not picking up. I feel terrified. This is so ridiculous. I can’t stop shaking,” the employee allegedly told a pal after being unable to get Meghan Markle on the phone. “

This comes soon after reports that Meghan Markle had “berated” a service member while getting ready for her 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry.

“Every 10 minutes I had to go outside to be screamed at by her and Harry. It was, ‘I can’t believe you’ve done this. You’ve let me down. What were you thinking?’,” they reportedly complained. “It went on for a couple of hours.”

Meghan Markle allegedly “screamed” at Samantha Cohen, the royal’s personal secretary, and a friend of Cohen’s alleged that, “Sam always made clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable.”

“She was constantly having to battle on Harry and Meghan’s behalf, while taking all this abuse from them.”

