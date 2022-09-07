Advertisement
date 2022-09-07
Meghan Markle was compelled to use a “private doctor” when visiting the UK

  • Meghan and Prince Harry are accompanied by a private doctor.
  • He is carrying a full medical kit.
  • They attend charity events and engagements in the UK and Germany.
According to Mirror UK, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are accompanied by a private doctor who is carrying a full medical kit while they attend charity events and engagements in the UK and Germany.

Following their official appearance in the UK on Monday, September 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the country on Saturday and arrived in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday, September 6.

While it is said that Harry and Meghan travel with a “ring of steel” of protection, more recent reports claim that the couple is also accompanied by a private doctor and a full medical kit in addition to security guards and cars.

Roadblocks were put up in Dusseldorf during Harry and Meghan’s visit to the city, where they met with possible participants for the Invictus Events and began the one-year countdown to the 2023 games, according to a police source cited in The Mail Online.

