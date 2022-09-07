Meghan Markle “would rather stay in a hotel.” with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle would prefer to stay at a hotel.

According to a royal expert quoted in The Daily Star, Meghan Markle would prefer to stay at a hotel in the UK than at her and Prince Harry’s official house Frogmore Cottage.

There has been no official word on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be staying at Frogmore Cottage during their visit to the UK, which begins on Monday, September 5. The pair arrived back in the Kingdom on Saturday and made their first public appearance on that day.

Royal analyst Neil Sean commented on their brief visit on his YouTube channel, saying: “I do kind of believe that Prince Harry still wants one foot with his family over here in the United Kingdom.”

“But apparently, and we must say allegedly, not Mrs. Markle,” he continued. It seems like Meghan is a little frightened by Frogmore.

“According to a very good source, she’s not really filled with happy times,” the royal commentator continued. Let’s be honest, it hasn’t exactly been a wonderful event in her life, so who can blame her?

Sean continued, “The conflict continues as Meghan reportedly wants to avoid returning to Frogmore. She would actually be more than glad to remain inside a London hotel, a highly reliable source told me.

