Meghan Markle’s anti-Firm allegations have the Royal Family “distressed”: Source

  • Members of the Firm are said to be “utterly horrified and scared” by Meghan Markle’s comments about the Royal Family
  • which have allegedly produced “yet another upheaval” in the fabric of the monarchy.

For those who are unaware, the Duchess of Sussex made a number of admissions concerning Archie’s nursery fire in her most recent podcast, Archetypes, as well as in an interview with The Cut that “destroyed” the Firm’s “never complain, never explain” rule.

Insiders have come forward to provide some insight into how The Royal Family is reacting to everything in light of this, and they have admitted that  “They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family — claiming a need for privacy — she continues to publicise family matters in public.”

Since the Oprah Winfrey conversation in 2021, this knowledge has not been presented before, and it has equally taken over social media and traditional media outlets.

