Meghan Markle’s ‘lack of self-awareness is awful’

Meghan Markle’s use of royal titles for books and interviews was questioned.

She has been chastised for her ‘excruciating’ lack of ‘self-awareness’.

Judy Finnigan, royal analyst and TV broadcaster, made the accusation in her current source.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle’s use of royal titles for books and interviews has been called into question, and she has been chastised for her ‘excruciating’ lack of ‘self-awareness.’

Judy Finnigan, a royal analyst and TV broadcaster, made this accusation in her current source.

She started by writing, “I expect the podcast will go down well in California, the land of self-promotion, but her lack of self-awareness is excruciating.”

“She appears to see no irony at all that in a podcast about women achieving on their own merit, she still uses her full title of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as she seemingly does for every book, speech and broadcast she flogs.” “I’d have far more respect for her if she still called herself Meghan Markle; then again, pigs might fly.” Advertisement Before finishing, she added, “She whinges she never realised being ambitious was a crime until she started dating Harry Astonishingly, Meghan sees herself as an achiever on the same level as her podcast guest Serena Williams – a genuine tennis great – while all Meghan has done is marry a prince.” Also Read Meghan Markle is a ‘no-brainer’: ‘All she did was marry a prince!’ Meghan Markle has faced backlash for comparing herself to Serena Williams. This...