Meghan Markle’s podcast popularity dying down

Experts suggest Meghan Markle may be entering podcast exile.

Serena Williams’ podcast was all about Meghan, says Daily Mail diary editor Richard Eden.

“It was very much ‘that’s enough about me, what do you think of me?’,” he said.

Advertisement

According to experts, Meghan Markle may be entering “podcast exile” as prominent people are “no longer standing in queues” for space on her podcast.

That assertion was made in an interview with Palace Confidential on Mailplus by Daily Mail diary editor Richard Eden.

“We didn’t hear much about Serena,” he admitted at the outset; “it was all about Meghan.”

“It was very much ‘that’s enough about me, what do you think of me?’”

“Instead of Serena making the headlines, all the headlines have been about Meghan’s stories and the things she’s disclosed during this podcast.”

“It was a missed opportunity, certainly for Serena. Given that, I’m not sure famous people will be queueing up to go on it, because they’ll know it’s actually all about the supposed interviewer.”

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle under fire after Archetype podcast release Meghan Markle's interview with the Archetype podcast "blew up in her face"....