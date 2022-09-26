Mike Tindall’s wise words for Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘destroying’ Palace servants
Meghan Markle allegedly tried to 'destroy' her aides with 'intense screaming scenes,'...
The wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked a lot of conversation, including questions about Meghan Markle’s place in the royal family.
The former rugby player spouse of Zara Tindall, Mike, is one someone who has experience with the change.
When will Prince Harry and Meghan visit Frogmore Cottage again?
He previously discussed his opinions on the former actress’ new role with Good Morning Britain in 2018.
When asked how he believed Meghan would handle it, Mike replied: “She may be anxious, but given her history in television, she is accustomed to being in the public eye.
“Not quite as much probably has gone on this week [before the wedding] but she’ll be fine and I think she’s experienced enough to know that all she can do is enjoy the day.
“The best thing about the royal family is that they are so lovely and they’ll spot the people who are looking a little bit nervous and go straight over and take away all of that tension straight out of the room.”
He went on: “It’s a special day for them both, and as long as they get a quiet moment during the day and actually have enjoyed the day that’s what I wish for them, and hopefully they’ll live happily ever after.”
