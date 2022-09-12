Mourners begin removing plastic from flowers on their own

British people came together to assist royal gardeners with the enormous task of removing plastic wrapping from the many flowers left for the Queen.

The country is currently in its third official day of mourning after Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Balmoral last Thursday.

Thousands of people have left flowers and bouquets at various locations across the nation as a way of showing their respect.

In London’s Green Park, where a formal memorial floral garden has been established as the primary location for placing condolences close to Buckingham Palace, enormous oceans of flowers have grown.

Similar to how decaying plants given for Princess Diana in 1997 were transformed into compost for royal gardens, many of these blooms will be used in those grounds.

However, most bouquets are wrapped in paper or plastic, which needs to be taken off first.

For gardeners, this is and will remain a massive task while the nation mourns the Queen through and after her official funeral on September 19.

However, in heartwarming displays of unity, regular Brits were seen and captured on camera helping to pick through piles of flowers that needed to be opened on Sunday.

People lined up in groups to assist Royal Park employees in unloading mountains of bouquets that had been taken from the Palace.

Every 12 hours, memorials left at the Palace are taken down.

Similar measures are taken in other royal locations to ensure that the tributes left are not allowed to balloon out of control.

“Your flowers are highly appreciated,” reads a notice posted in front of Windsor Castle.

Your flowers may need to be moved; if so, they will be positioned along Cambridge Drive or in a secure area outside St. George’s Chapel. The Royal Family will be able to read any letters and cards that are stored safely.

Diana had an unplanned memorial at Kensington Palace reportedly gathered between 10 to 15 tons of bouquets and 60 million flowers.

This is largely because the tributes were left for 12 days before finally being cleared up.

Conversely, the Queen’s death has seen the Cabinet Office provide official memorial locations in London, Windsor, Sandringham, Belfast, Edinburgh, Balmoral and Cardiff.

