Netflix’s drama series The Crown became most watched after Queen’s death.

Netflix’s drama series The Crown has recovered the top spot on the list of shows with the most viewers, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

At the age of 96, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away in Balmoral on September 8.

The streaming giant’s series, which is based on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, saw a rise in popularity globally in the wake of the tragic news.

The series, which debuted at number three in the UK and number four in the US, also established top trends on social media.

The Crown also took the top spot on Ukraine’s Top 10 list of television programs.

In the meanwhile, the series’ creators stated on Friday that they will suspend filming in honor of Her Majesty.

The day of Her Majesty The Queen’s burial will also see a suspension of filming, a source informed.

The renowned program was a “love letter to her,” according to showrunner Peter Morgan.