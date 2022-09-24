Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
New King Charles picture released by Buckingham Palace

New King Charles picture released by Buckingham Palace

Articles
Advertisement
New King Charles picture released by Buckingham Palace

New King Charles picture released by Buckingham Palace

Advertisement
  • The Buckingham Place unveiled a brand-new image of King Charles III on Friday.
  • The monarch is pictured going through his official red boxes containing palace and government documents.
  • The picture was taken at Buckingham Palace in the Eighteenth Century Room.
Advertisement

London: On Friday, The Buckingham Place unveiled a brand-new image of King Charles III. The monarch is pictured going through his official red boxes containing palace and government documents.

Last week, the picture was taken at Buckingham Palace in the Eighteenth Century Room.

Some of the documents are signed “Charles R.”

Following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, Charles ascended to the throne of England.

Also Read

King Charles III coronation will ’emphasise’ the succession line
King Charles III coronation will ’emphasise’ the succession line

The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for 2023. It will...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story