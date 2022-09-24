New King Charles picture released by Buckingham Palace

The Buckingham Place unveiled a brand-new image of King Charles III on Friday.

The monarch is pictured going through his official red boxes containing palace and government documents.

The picture was taken at Buckingham Palace in the Eighteenth Century Room.

Some of the documents are signed “Charles R.”

Following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, Charles ascended to the throne of England.

