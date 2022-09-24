New King Charles picture released by Buckingham Palace

King Charles III coronation will ’emphasise’ the succession line
The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for 2023. It will...
London: On Friday, The Buckingham Place unveiled a brand-new image of King Charles III. The monarch is pictured going through his official red boxes containing palace and government documents.
Last week, the picture was taken at Buckingham Palace in the Eighteenth Century Room.
Some of the documents are signed “Charles R.”
Following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, Charles ascended to the throne of England.
