Official statement of Prince Harry following Queen’s demise

Articles
  • He called her a “guiding compass” and spoke of her “unwavering grace and dignity”.
  • His statement was posted on his and his wife Meghan Markle’s website.
  • The Duke of Sussex also recalled beautiful memories with the late monarch.
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing at the age of 96, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has made his first official remark.

In the statement, which was posted on his and his wife Meghan Markle’s Archewell website, Prince Harry lauded his late grandmother’s “unwavering grace and dignity” and referred to her as a “guiding compass.”

Harry wrote, “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.”

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy,” he added.

In the loving memory of his grandmother, Harry recalled her words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

He also recalled beautiful memories with the late monarch, writing, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

