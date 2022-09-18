Over 100 British cinemas to feature funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen’s passing will boost the popularity of the name Elizabeth

About 125 cinemas in Britain will broadcast the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

The funeral of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch is expected to draw presidents, prime ministers, and aristocracy from all around the world.

Viewing areas will be set up in parks, squares, and cathedrals.

The government announced on Saturday that approximately 125 cinemas in Britain will broadcast the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday, in addition to setting up viewing areas in parks, squares, and cathedrals.

The BBC, ITV, and Sky will broadcast live coverage of the funeral service at Westminster Abbey and associated processions throughout London, according to a statement from the culture department.

The funeral has been designated a public holiday by the government, and it is expected to draw more people than other significant occasions in recent British history, such as the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997, the London Olympics in 2012, or royal weddings.

The UK Cinema Association said on Thursday that admission to the movie screenings is free and that many of the screenings are already full.

The line-ups to pay their respects at Elizabeth’s casket, which will lie in state at Westminster Hall until early on Monday, were in the hundreds of thousands this week.

