Royal analyst: Since Diana’s passing, Prince Harry has been through “emotional upheaval.”
In light of the British Prince's legal dispute with the Home Office...
Debbie Frank, a close friend of Diana’s, admits this about her connection with the heart surgeon: “I think that he was, in many respects, a real fit for her because he was not searching for himself.
“He was performing public service, intelligent, interesting, lacking in ego, real — that’s the kind of person who was able to show her [Diana] what real love was.”
Ms Frank said: “Part of the appeal for her was she absolutely loved anywhere that she could be part of someone else’s family because she yearned for that.”
Richard Kay, a close friend of Diana’s, stated to Daily Mail: “It’s something she never had.
Catch all the Royal News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.