Pakistani lover of Princess Diana displayed what a “real match” was

  • A British-Pakistanian physician was the “real love” that Princess Diana found.
  • The Princess of Wales, who frequently made headlines for her love liaisons
  • Began a committed relationship with Dr. Hasnat Khan before moving on to her most recent partner, Dodi Al-Fayed.
Debbie Frank, a close friend of Diana’s, admits this about her connection with the heart surgeon: “I think that he was, in many respects, a real fit for her because he was not searching for himself.

“He was performing public service, intelligent, interesting, lacking in ego, real — that’s the kind of person who was able to show her [Diana] what real love was.”

Ms Frank said: “Part of the appeal for her was she absolutely loved anywhere that she could be part of someone else’s family because she yearned for that.”

Richard Kay, a close friend of Diana’s, stated to Daily Mail: “It’s something she never had.

