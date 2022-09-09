Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Picture of Prince Harry outside Balmoral, who appears lonely and fights back tears

Picture of Prince Harry outside Balmoral, who appears lonely and fights back tears

Articles
Advertisement
Picture of Prince Harry outside Balmoral, who appears lonely and fights back tears

Picture of Prince Harry outside Balmoral, who appears lonely and fights back tears

Advertisement
  • He cried in agony as Prince Harry arrived to bid his beloved grand mommy farewell.
  • The Duke of Sussex was the last royal family member to arrive at the Scottish castle
  • Scottish castle is where the monarch ‘peacefully’ passed away.
Advertisement

Harry was spotted driving in a row of cars when he arrived at the spot. He didn’t bring his wife Meghan Markle; he came straight from London.

Also Read

Prince Philip’s ultimate resting location is revealed, and the Queen will finally see her loving husband
Prince Philip’s ultimate resting location is revealed, and the Queen will finally see her loving husband

Queen Elizabeth II passes away at the age of 96 Her burial...

Prince Harry

Picture of Prince Harry outside Balmoral, who appears lonely and fights back tears

By the time Harry arrived, his older brother Prince William, father King Charles III, and uncles Prince Andrew and Edward were already by the Queen’s side.

Also Read

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma pay condolences
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma pay condolences

At the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. The royal...

Later, Her Majesty was honoured on the front page of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell website.

Advertisement

“In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022,” read the note on website.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal News, Royal Family News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story