Piers Morgan accuses Oprah Winfrey for creating rivalries in royals

Piers Morgan roasts Meghan Markle over kids new royal titles
Archie and Lilibet Markle, the children of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,...
Oprah Winfrey was charged by Piers Morgan for encouraging divisions among the British royal family. After Winfrey called for the major rifts in the royal family to be repaired, Morgan took aim at the American TV legend in a tweet.
Great to see Oprah Winfrey call for a healing of massive rifts in the Royal Family.. that she enabled. 🙄
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 13, 2022
Relationships between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family deteriorated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave Oprah Winfrey a candid interview last year.
Before Prince Philip passed away, the interview was broadcast.
