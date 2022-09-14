Advertisement
date 2022-09-14
Piers Morgan accuses Oprah Winfrey for creating rivalries in royals

Articles
  • Oprah Winfrey accused by Piers Morgan of encouraging divisions in the British royal family.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge deteriorated after an interview with Oprah.
  • The interview was aired before Prince Philip’s death.
Oprah Winfrey was charged by Piers Morgan for encouraging divisions among the British royal family. After Winfrey called for the major rifts in the royal family to be repaired, Morgan took aim at the American TV legend in a tweet.

Relationships between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family deteriorated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave Oprah Winfrey a candid interview last year.

Before Prince Philip passed away, the interview was broadcast.

