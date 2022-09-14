Piers Morgan accuses Oprah Winfrey for creating rivalries in royals

Oprah Winfrey accused by Piers Morgan of encouraging divisions in the British royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge deteriorated after an interview with Oprah.

Oprah Winfrey was charged by Piers Morgan for encouraging divisions among the British royal family. After Winfrey called for the major rifts in the royal family to be repaired, Morgan took aim at the American TV legend in a tweet.

Great to see Oprah Winfrey call for a healing of massive rifts in the Royal Family.. that she enabled. 🙄 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 13, 2022

Before Prince Philip passed away, the interview was broadcast.

