After sharing her aspirations for the Royal Family to come together and mend their division following the passing of the Queen, Oprah Winfrey came under fire from Piers Morgan.
Many people think that the renowned talk show host’s open interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which aired last week, deepened the divide between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal family.
The renowned talk show personality was asked if she believed that the problems might be resolved now after the news of Her Majesty’s passing on Thursday at the age of 96 emerged.
She told Extra, “I think there’s a chance for peacemaking in all families – my father passed away recently, this summer – and when all families get together for a common ceremony, the ritual of burying your deceased.
“And maybe that will be there as well.”
Oprah insisted that she avoids “family concerns” and said that she never “set out” to have a “bombshell” interview in another interview with Gayle King on CBS.
Great to see Oprah Winfrey call for a healing of massive rifts in the Royal Family.. that she enabled. 🙄
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 13, 2022
The Duke and Duchess discussed their time in the Royal Family during the contentious interview, which aired on CBS in March. They claimed that anonymous members had “concerns and debates” about how “black” her son Archie’s skin would be.
The former Suits actress insisted that “those were talks relatives had with him.” They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess because they didn’t know what gender he would have, which would have broken tradition, and because he wouldn’t have security.
Meghan claimed she felt suicidal as a result of the attention she received after joining the Royal Family and that she was not given care for her mental health problems despite asking a senior member of the organization for assistance.
