Piers Morgan happy over Prince Harry and William vigil reunion

Piers Morgan posted a picture of Prince Harry and Prince William at Diana’s funeral on Twitter.

The former Good Morning Britain host has previously criticized the brothers’ relationship.

He called them “whiny money-grabbers” and claimed their “truce” was “all for show”.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s reunion at the memorial service has been dubbed “heart-rending” by Piers Morgan, who has previously criticized the two brothers’ relationship.

Along with the Queen’s six other grandchildren, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn, the Duke of Sussex proudly wore his military uniform.

The former host of Good Morning Britain couldn’t hold back and posted a picture of the heartbreaking moments on Twitter, calling it extraordinarily poignant.

“Of all the many incredibly moving images in the past week, this one of the Queen’s grandchildren standing guard by her coffin, flanked by the silent, respectful British public, is the most heart-rending,” the outspoken TV host tweeted.

The 57-year-remarks old’s follow his recent criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in which he referred to them as “whiny money-grabbers” and claimed that their “truce” with Prince William was “all for show.” He also urged his fans not to “fall for” their recent act of decorum amid their ongoing rumoured conflict with the Royal family.

