Edition: English
Edition: English

Piers Morgan slams “vile” Queen-bashing troll as “disgusting”

  • On social media, Piers Morgan is advocating for Queen Elizabeth II.
  • On Thursday, the former host of Good Morning Britain took to Twitter to discuss the passing of the British monarch with the longest reign.

“BREAKING NEWS: RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you. What a sad, sad, sad day.”

In response to his Tweet, one user quickly made fun of the Queen and her dominion in a now-removed remark.

“You vile disgusting moron,” Piers lashed back.

He later continued in The Sun: “Well, this is one of the saddest and most momentous turning points in the history of the United Kingdom. There is nobody in this country, or the world, who hasn’t lived the majority of their lives under the reign of Queen Elizabeth the Second. For 70 years she has served this country with astoundingly dedicated duty,” he said live on air.

