Piers Morgan’s take on Prince Harry for wearing military uniform

Royal family allows Prince Harry to wear military uniform to burial

Piers Morgan responds to Prince Harry’s decision to wear military uniform at his grandmother’s funeral.

Prince Harry is a former British Army captain who saw duty in Afghanistan.

Piers Morgan: Harry should be allowed to wear his military uniform.

Advertisement

After Prince Harry was denied permission to attend his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral while dressed in military uniform, former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan responded to the prince’s choice.

“[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother,” according to the Duke of Sussex’s spokesman.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Reacting to it, Piers Morgan said, “Harry should be allowed to wear his military uniform. He earned it.”

Harry should be allowed to wear his military uniform. He earned it. https://t.co/QNIh3ZcUEQ Advertisement — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 13, 2022

Because Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are not currently employed by the royal family, they are apparently not permitted to wear military uniforms.

Harry is a former British Army captain who saw duty in Afghanistan.

Since Andrew, a senior royal who piloted Royal Navy helicopters in the 1982 Falklands War with Argentina, he was the last senior royal to serve on the front lines in a war zone.

Also Read Piers Morgan accuses Oprah Winfrey for creating rivalries in royals Oprah Winfrey accused by Piers Morgan of encouraging divisions in the British...