Prince Andrew bursts into tears at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: See pic

Prince Andrew becomes teary-eyed during the Queen’s burial procession.

He looked to bite his lip during the procession in Westminster Hall.

His brother King Charles III and sister Princess Anne were also part of the procession

The Royal Navy’s state gun carriage bearing Queen Elizabeth’s coffin and the Duke of York arrived at Westminster together with his brother King Charles III and sister Princess Anne.

In the midst of the last procession, he looked to bite his lip.

This comes after Prince Andrew expressed his feelings over the Queen’s passing in a statement.

“Dear Mother, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one,” it said. It has been a privilege and an honor to serve you, Your Majesty.

“Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honoring their respect.”

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment.”

“I will mill your insights, advice and humor. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”

