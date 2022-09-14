Prince Andrew cause of humiliation for the royal family 

Geoffrey Berman lost his job as US attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) in June 2020.

Berman claims he was blocked from speaking to Andrew about his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The newspaper claimed that rumours of a Senate investigation had already been generated.

According to a new book written by a US attorney who was involved in the inquiry, Prince Andrew was shielded by British officials from US prosecutors looking into his association with the businessman and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Stated publicly that he would co-operate with the investigation, and we intended to give him a chance to make good on his word,” Berman wrote in his book “Holding the Line: Inside the Nation’s Preeminent US Attorney’s Office and its Battle with the Trump Justice Department.”

However, Berman notes that despite the fact that the prince “kept publicly saying that he was cooperating in the Epstein investigation,” that “was not true.”

“His claims about obstruction in the matter of Prince Andrew and Epstein may cause consternation in a royal family dealing with the death of the Queen,” according to The Guardian.

According to Berman, SDNY prosecutors were keen to speak with Andrew about his association with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Epstein’s former lover and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking in New York in June.

Two New York prosecutors “spent about two weeks just trying to find out who his lawyers were”, Berman says. “We tried calling Buckingham Palace, and they were not helpful. We tried the Department of Justice attaché and state department, no luck. When we finally got to his lawyers, they had all these questions.”

Berman says “an endless email exchange” made it “clear we were getting the run-around” from lawyers who did not want the prince to talk to the SDNY about Epstein.

“He was not going to sit down with us,” Berman writes, “despite assuring the public that he was ready, willing and able to cooperate.”

