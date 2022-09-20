Advertisement
Prince Andrew faces accusation of exaggerating emotions at Queen funeral

  • Prince Andrew faces accusation of exaggerating emotions at Queen funeral.
  • Andrew lost his military patronages and titles earlier this month due to his sex scandal.
  • Adrianne Carter thinks the Duke of York was urgently staging his sobs for the cameras.
Prince Andrew is accused of showing too much emotion at the burial for Queen Elizabeth II.

The second son of Her Majesty, who was famously accused of beating an American teenager, refrained from sobbing as he followed the 96-year-casket. old’s

Adrianne Carter, a body language specialist, thinks the Duke of York was urgently staging his sobs for the cameras.

“Andrew [is] doing an overdone melancholy face, it looks to me,” she told.

It appears that he wants to demonstrate to the world just how impacted he is.

Due to his sex scandal, Andrew lost his military patronages and titles earlier this month. The royal ultimately settled the civil action for millions of dollars.

