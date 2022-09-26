Advertisement
  Prince Andrew makes first public appearance after Queen's demise
  • The Duke of York was spotted horseback riding at Windsor.
  • He followed his mother’s casket as it travelled from Westminster Abbey to St. George’s chapel in Windsor.
  • Andrew displayed a black-and-white image of his mother cradling him as a newborn in March 1960.
Following his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, the Duke of York Prince Andrew made his first public appearance on Saturday.

The Queen’s middle son was spotted horseback riding at Windsor, close to his mother’s final resting place, in images obtained by the MailOnline. The Prince was photographed wearing a blue sweater and tie to complete his whole riding ensemble.

In line with his royal brothers, Andrew followed his mother’s casket on Monday as it travelled from Westminster Abbey to St. George’s chapel in Windsor, where she is now interred alongside her parents and the late Prince Philip.

The Duke sent a heartfelt statement in remembrance of his late mother hours before the difficult day. “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one. Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect,” the statement read.

In honour of his brother Charles, he said the words “God Save the King” as his final words.

Andrew displayed a black-and-white image of his mother cradling him as a newborn in March 1960, which was shot by social photographer Cecil Beaton.

