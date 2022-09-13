Prince Andrew was “excluded from the siblings’ salute”

Prince Andrew was not included in the Queen’s children’s tribute.

Pictures appear to show that Prince Andrew was not included in the Queen’s children’s tribute to their mother as she was being carried through Edinburgh.

The Duke of York, who had his honorary military titles revoked following the US sex abuse scandal linked him to Jeffrey Epstein, appears to have been prohibited from donning military garb or participating fully in the officers’ homage at Monday’s procession.

On Sunday afternoon, in front of throngs of people, the King, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward saluted along the Royal Mile while wearing military attire.

Along with three other individuals dressed in civilian clothing, Andrew was seen keeping his arms at his sides while donning a black suit studded with service medals.

While Anne holds the highest honorary ranks in the British Army, Royal Air Force, and Royal Navy, and Edward has senior titles in the Army, RAF, and Royal Fleet Auxiliary, King Charles is the head of Britain’s armed forces.

After paying millions to resolve a civil sex assault complaint with Virginia Giuffre, Andrew was relieved of his honorary duties in January. Since then, he has made few public appearances.

He insisted he had never met her and refuted all of her assertions.

The 62-year-old kept his Vice Admiral rank after participating in the Falklands War as a Royal Navy officer.

From the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen was brought to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where she was put to rest in front of mourners.

Numerous thousands of people travelled to Scotland to pay their respects; some showed up more than seven hours early to get in line.

In a ceremony known as the Vigil of the Princes, Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward stood vigil around the late monarch’s coffin after her arrival at the cathedral.

For the majority of the 10-minute vigil, Andrew was observed with his eyes closed, while his siblings gazed at the ground as well-wishers passed by.

According to reports, he will be allowed to take part in this week’s second Vigil of the Princes in Westminster Hall while wearing military garb.

Andrew was heckled earlier in the parade by a bystander who yelled, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man.”

