Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service starts at Westminster Abbey.

Senior royals started the procession.

Prince Andrew was observed crying behind The Queen’s coffin.

Advertisement

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service has started at Westminster Abbey.

As senior royals started the procession, Prince Andrew was observed crying behind The Queen’s coffin.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte bravely followed their mother and father after the late king throughout the solemn and painful event.

Russell Myers, The Mirror’s royal editor, is at the abbey, and throughout the day, we have reporters onsite in Westminster, on The Mall, in the heart of London, and in Windsor.

The final British citizens paid their respects to The Queen this morning as the period of laying in state came to an end and Westminster Hall was closed to the public in preparation for today’s state funeral.

While millions more will be watching from around the world, thousands of people are anticipated to attend the funeral.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Andrew’s heartfelt tribute to Queen drove people to tears Prince Andrew has written a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth. Prince Andrew...