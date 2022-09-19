Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Andrew weeps while George and Charlotte, approach the coffin

Prince Andrew weeps while George and Charlotte, approach the coffin

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Andrew weeps while George and Charlotte, approach the coffin

Prince Andrew weeps while George and Charlotte, approach the coffin

Advertisement
  • Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service starts at Westminster Abbey.
  • Senior royals started the procession.
  • Prince Andrew was observed crying behind The Queen’s coffin.
Advertisement

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service has started at Westminster Abbey.

As senior royals started the procession, Prince Andrew was observed crying behind The Queen’s coffin.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte bravely followed their mother and father after the late king throughout the solemn and painful event.

Russell Myers, The Mirror’s royal editor, is at the abbey, and throughout the day, we have reporters onsite in Westminster, on The Mall, in the heart of London, and in Windsor.

The final British citizens paid their respects to The Queen this morning as the period of laying in state came to an end and Westminster Hall was closed to the public in preparation for today’s state funeral.

While millions more will be watching from around the world, thousands of people are anticipated to attend the funeral.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Andrew’s heartfelt tribute to Queen drove people to tears
Prince Andrew’s heartfelt tribute to Queen drove people to tears

Prince Andrew has written a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth. Prince Andrew...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story