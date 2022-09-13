Prince Andrew’s heckler is accused of disturbing the peace

A man has been charged with disturbing the peace.

He heckled Prince Andrew in Edinburg.

It was during a procession behind the Queen’s coffin.

A man has been charged with disturbing the peace after heckling Prince Andrew in Edinburgh during a procession behind the Queen’s coffin.

The Duke of York was confronted by a bystander who yelled, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man,” as his mother’s coffin passed by on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

Yesterday’s parade ended with the arrest of an unidentified 22-year-old male, who is now facing charges.

‘A 22-year-old man was detained and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile at 2.50pm on Monday,’ a Police Scotland spokesperson stated.

He was discharged on the condition that he would send a report to the Procurator Fiscal and eventually appear in court in Edinburgh.

Video captured a man yelling at the disgraced duke, who had his honorary military titles revoked following the US sex abuse scandal connecting him to wealthy child molester Jeffrey Epstein.

He vehemently rejected allegations that he had molested Virginia Giuffre when she was barely 17 years old, but an out-of-court settlement was made to avoid a trial.

Despite being forbidden from donning a military uniform, Andrew chose to wear a black suit and his service medals on Monday.

Before being taken away from the metal barriers, he was knocked to the ground by a tackle.

Moments after the cries from the crowd, Prince Andrew had a stone-faced expression.

A woman who carried a sign that read “F*** imperialism, remove the monarchy” during the Scottish capital’s Accession Proclamation for the new King has also been accused of violating the peace.

She was later released because she had a later appearance scheduled in front of the Sheriff Court.

Before yesterday’s speech by Charles III to parliament in London, a protester holding a sign that read “not my King” was asked to leave; nevertheless, he was not detained.

