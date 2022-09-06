According to a specialist, Prince Harry confides in and feels at ease with Meghan Markle.

Dr. Tessa Dunlop, a historian, said in an interview with Palace Confidential that the Duke of Sussex is a “vulnerable” person who is driven by the “horrors” of his past.

Dr Dunlop said: “Families are complicated.

“Harry is, he’s a vunerable lad.

“This week, we’ve had the anniversary, 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry respond to criticism Harry and Meghan appear to have addressed the criticism of their frequent...

“We need to remember the horror that that underlay that.

Dr Dunlop later added about Queen Elizabeth II’s documentary that cameo out “just a couple of years before Diana died”.

She noted that the tone of the biography was “anti-Diana” and “scarred” Harry for his life.

She added: “He looks to Meghan for strength, for resourcefulness, for a way out of something that he trapped in.”