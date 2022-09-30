Advertisement
Prince Harry accused of being ‘incredibly hard to reach’

Articles
  • Any Palace aides have said that Prince Harry is “incredibly hard to reach”.
  • This has been raised by Rebecca English, the royal editor for the Daily Mail.
  • Whatever the truth, it highlights the complexity of the relationship between the Royal Family and Harry.
Any Palace aides have said that Prince Harry is “incredibly hard to reach.” Rebecca English, the royal editor for the Daily Mail, has raised attention to this issue.

She started off by bringing up one credible source’s assertions that Prince Harry was “impossible to contact” and that this was the cause of the three-hour announcement delay.

The “source explained that ‘few people in the family’ were regularly in touch with Harry anymore and that he could also be ‘incredibly hard to reach’.”

Before concluding she also added, “Whatever the truth, it highlights the complexity of the relationship between the Royal Family and Harry, which saw him leave Balmoral on the first possible fight out of Aberdeen the morning after his grandmother died.”

