In a direct conversation, Prince Harry discussed his emotions following the passing of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex discussed the scrutiny he had to deal with on the day of his mother’s funeral while speaking to Angela Levin for her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince.

“My mother had just passed away, and I had to go a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by hundreds of people watching me as millions more did on television,” he said to her.

“Under no circumstances, in my opinion, should any child be asked to do that,” he continued. I don’t believe it would occur today.

“No child should lose their mother at such a young age and then have his or her sorrow witnessed by hundreds of people,” the statement reads.

Prince William, the oldest brother, continued to talk about how he felt “numb” the day Diana died at another place.

“I remember simply feeling absolutely numb, disoriented, and dizzy,” Prince William recalled.

“You’re feeling incredibly perplexed. And you continually question yourself, “Why me?” Always asking “Why? What did I do? Why? We’re wondering, ‘Why us?'”

