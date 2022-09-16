Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not invited to special state event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not invited to state gathering being held in memory of Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles III will host an official state celebration on September 18, 2022.

Only “working royals” are invited to the event, which will take place at Buckingham Palace.

According to Hello magazine, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have not received an invitation to a special state gathering being hosted by King Charles III in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Only working royals would participate, a representative for Buckingham Palace stated, adding to the previous statement.

The Palace statement also said: “The King and The Queen Consort will host Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace ahead of the State Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen. This will be an official state event.”

This occurred as prominent members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, Meghan, and Andrew, followed the Queen’s coffin as it was brought to Westminster Hall, where it is currently lying in state.

Only working royals are permitted to do so, and Prince Harry and Andrew have been specifically forbidden from donning their military uniforms at the Queen’s funeral. The two have, however, been permitted to do so at other formal occasions.

