Edition: English
Edition: English

Prince Harry becomes popular than Camilla as an 'outsider'

Prince Harry labelled as 'fake feminist' for disrespecting Camilla

  • The Duke of Sussex has allegedly turned into an “outsider” in the royal family.
  • Andre Levin: Harry is viewed in the same way as Camilla Parker Bowles was once.
  • Neil Sean: Harry and Meghan’s popularity appears to have fallen even further.
When it comes to popularity, Prince Harry and Camilla Parker Bowles have “swapped places” because the Duke of Sussex has allegedly turned into a “outsider” in the royal family.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned as senior royals, the rest of the royal family has gotten closer, said Andre Levin, author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.

According to the author, Harry is now viewed in the same way as Camilla was once—as a “outsider.”

He has “plummeted down the popularity ladder,” according to Angela, who referred to him as a “outsider.”

Neil Sean, a royal analyst, also observed that the popularity of the Sussexes appeared to have fallen.

“Harry and Meghan’s popularity, allegedly, has plummeted even further,” Neil said. “Not just here in the United Kingdom, but worldwide. More so in America where they need to solidify their brand.”

“For Harry and Meghan, it’s a lot more difficult,” said Neil.

“A simple reason when you think about it is the fact that they’ve done so many things that have proven negative towards the British monarchy,” he added.

