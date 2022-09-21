Advertisement
Prince Harry comforts Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Prince Harry comforts Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince Harry comforts Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince Harry comforts Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

  • Prince Harry made sure his wife Meghan Markle was comforted at the Queen’s burial.
  • The royal couple shared tender moments from Her Majesty’s funeral with their followers.
  • In 2020, Meghan and Harry ceased to be active royals. They currently reside in California.
At Queen Elizabeth II’s burial, Prince Harry took the initiative to make sure his wife Meghan Markle was comforted.

The PDA-loving royal couple shared a collection of tender moments from Her Majesty’s funeral ceremonies with their followers.

Attorney Pranav Bhanot, who attended the burial, mentioned one such instance in which Harry tenderly gripped Meghan’s hand.

“You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions,” Bhanot told PEOPLE.

“I noticed just how supportive Harry was to Meghan,” he continued. “When they went their separate directions after the ceremony, he gave her a firm squeeze of the hand. I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable.”

In 2020, Meghan and Harry ceased to be active royals. They currently reside in California.

