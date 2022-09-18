Prince Harry gets teary eyed for being honored by King Charles

Prince Harry wore military uniform for the vigil at his grandmother’s funeral.

The Duke of Sussex had been stripped of his military titles last year.

He walked in procession with his father, the King, his brother, the Prince of Wales, and other members.

Advertisement

When Prince Harry was given special permission by the King to wear military uniform for the historic vigil at his grandmother’s coffin on Saturday, he had to hold back his emotions because he had been deprived of his military titles the previous year.

In a procession on Wednesday (September 14) from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state, the Duke of Sussex, who spent ten years in the British Army, was not permitted to wear a uniform.

Harry walked in a procession with his father, the King, his brother, the Prince of Wales, and other members of the royal family while sporting his military medals pinned on his morning suit.

Prince Harry did don a military uniform, nevertheless, at King Charles’ request and for the first time since 2020.

The Princess Anne’s children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, who are Prince Edward’s children, joined the King’s sons William and Harry.

The participation of a monarch’s grandchildren at a ceremony is unprecedented in history.

Advertisement

He is no longer permitted to wear his military uniform to royal functions, such as Prince Philip’s burial, as he has ceased performing royal duties. Additionally, the palace turned down a request to place a wreath on his behalf at The Cenotaph memorial in London on Remembrance Sunday, Britain’s Memorial Day, in November 2021.

But this time, King Charles and Prince William have honoured Archie and Lilibet’s father Harry, a combat veteran currently serving on the front lines of Afghanistan.

Also Read Piers Morgan happy over Prince Harry and William vigil reunion Piers Morgan posted a picture of Prince Harry and Prince William at...