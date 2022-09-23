Prince Harry ‘left’ Queen Elizabeth for Meghan Markle on death bed

Prince Harry missed the chance to bid farewell to the Queen at Balmoral.

He was so busy trying to get Meghan Markle to Balmoral he missed a flight.

Also refused to dine with Charles, William and Camilla on their last night in Scotland.

Advertisement

Prince Harry is receiving criticism for “missing” the opportunity to bid the Queen farewell before her “final goodbye” in favour of Meghan Markle.

This startling revelation was made by Royal novelist Mathew Lodge in a recent article for Mail Online.

“It is claimed that in the ensuing row, during which Harry fought to persuade his father to allow Meghan to come with him, he missed a flight carrying William and their uncles Andrew and Edward to Scotland – and with it the chance to bid farewell,” read the supposed article.

“The prince – who plunged the monarchy into crisis after he and the duchess sensationally quit royal duties and left the UK for California two years ago, before making a series of stunning allegations against The Firm – was so angry that his wife had been banned, and that he had missed his first flight, that he refused to have dinner that evening with Charles, William and Queen Consort Camilla.”

According to a source close to The Sun, “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight.”

“Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country. But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother.”

Advertisement

“It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London.”

Also Read Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to stop offensive podcasts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to look for alternative...