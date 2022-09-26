Prince Harry looked ‘sad’ at the ‘sight of his family’

Prince Harry thinks his family is not safe in the UK

Judi James analysed Prince Harry’s body language at Queen Elizabeth II’s burial.

She said the Duke appeared to “struggle” as he reconnected with the Royal Family.

Meghan stroked Harry’s hand and back in a gesture of reassurance after the service.

An expert analyzed Prince Harry’s body language at Queen Elizabeth II’s burial and concluded that the Duke appeared to “struggle” as he reconnected with the Royal Family.

Judi James clarified Prince Harry’s motions that showed the royal felt uneasy about the reconnection during her interview with Express.

Judi said: “Harry has seemed to struggle at times, in a way that suggests not only mourning but also sadness at the sight of his family.”

The expert added: “It’s clear the couple feed off one another and their instant hand clasp after the service, plus the way we could see Meghan stroking Harry’s hand and back in a gesture of reassurance showed how vital this contact and the tie-signs are for them.”

Judi further explained: “There seems to have been no re-bonding signals with William or Charles, and there have been times the couple have appeared wary or reluctant to move into the crowds without using non-verbal checking rituals first.”

The expert observed that neither the Duke of Sussex nor his family behaved in a “prodigal son” manner.

